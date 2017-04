PLAZA BOWL UP FOR SALE AGAIN

THERE’S A FOR SALE SIGN ON SIOUX CITY’S PLAZA BOWL AGAIN.

THE HERITAGE BANK PURCHASED THE BOWLING ALLEY AT A SHERIFF’S SALE IN EARLY JANUARY FOR ONE MILLION THREE HUNDRED AND 50-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

CHUCK CORBETT, ATTORNEY FOR THE BANK, SAYS THE BOWLING ALLEY HAS BEEN OPERATING UNDER TEMPORARY MANAGEMENT SINCE THEN, BUT HAS REMAINED UP FOR SALE.

THE LEASE OF THE PLAZA BOWL EXPIRES MAY FIRST.

CORBETT SAYS THE BOWLING ALLEY WILL REMAIN OPEN THROUGH THAT TIME, BUT IT’S UNKNOWN IF IT WILL REMAIN OPEN AFTER MAY 1ST.

THE BANK AND THE BOWLING ALLEY HOPE TO FIND A BUYER BEFORE THAT TIME.

A DEFAULT JUDGMENT OF OVER ONE-POINT-FOUR MILLION DOLLARS RESULTED IN THE PREVIOUS OWNER, R-S-B ENTERTAINMENT, SURRENDERING THE MORTGAGE ON THE PROPERTY BACK TO HERITAGE BANK.