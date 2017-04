IRGC SAYS HARD ROCK SHUT DOWN WAS DUE TO SURVEILLANCE GLITCH

SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK CASINO GAMING FLOOR WAS BACK IN OPERATION SUNDAY AFTER GAMES WERE SHUT DOWN AROUND 12:30 SATURDAY AFTERNOON.

THE CASINO SAYS A TEMPORARY INTERRUPTION OF AN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEM OCCURRED.

BRIAN OHORILKO, ADMINISTRATOR OF IOWA’S RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION, SAYS THEY WERE QUICKLY INFORMED OF THE PROBLEM INVOLVING CASINO SURVEILLANCE:





PATRONS WERE ASKED TO LEAVE THE GAMING FLOOR WHEN THE INTERRUPTION HAPPENED AND THE MACHINES AND TABLES DID NOT RESUME OPERATIONS FOR ABOUT 12 HOURS.

OHORILKO SAYS THE HARD ROCK STAFF DID A GOOD JOB SECURING THE GAMING FLOOR AND DEALING WITH THE PROBLEM:





OHORILKO SAYS THE TIMING WAS UNFORTUNATE IN THAT IT HAPPENED ON A SATURDAY DURING A BUSY TIME AT THE CASINO.

THE HARD ROCK’S HOTEL AND RESTAURANTS CONTINUED OPERATIONS AS NORMAL.