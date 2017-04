162 CITATIONS ISSUED DURING WEEKEND TRAFFIC STOPS

LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT STARTED THE EASTER WEEKEND FRIDAY EVENING WITH AN INNER CITY TRAFFIC SAFETY PROJECT IN SIOUX CITY THAT RESULTED IN 99 STOPS AND 162 CITATIONS.

SIOUX CITY POLICE, THE IOWA STATE PATROL AND WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE CONDUCTED 99 TRAFFIC STOPS FROM 5PM UNTIL 1AM.

AUTHORITIES ISSUED 162 CITATIONS AND SEIZED OVER 30 GRAMS OF MARIJUANA AND 2.4 GRAMS OF METH DURING THE EFFORT.

THEY ALSO CONDUCTED SEVEN OWI FIELD TESTS, WITH ONE OWI ARREST AND ONE OPEN CONTAINER CITATION.

THREE INDIVIDUALS WERE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS.