SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK CASINO GAMING FLOOR WAS BACK IN OPERATION SUNDAY AFTER GAMES WERE SHUT DOWN AROUND 12:30 SATURDAY AFTERNOON.

THE CASINO SAYS A TEMPORARY INTERRUPTION OF AN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEM OCCURRED.

PATRONS WERE ASKED TO LEAVE THE GAMING FLOOR WHEN THE INTERRUPTION HAPPENED AND THE MACHINES AND TABLES DID NOT RESUME OPERATIONS FOR ABOUT 12 HOURS.

THE HOTEL AND RESTAURANTS CONTINUED OPERATIONS AS NORMAL.