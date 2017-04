CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER HOTEL & MILITARY ROAD ITEMS MONDAY

A HEARING ON A PROPOSED NEW HOTEL NEXT TO THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER IS ON THE CITY COUNCIL’S AGENDA TODAY (MONDAY).

HOWEVER THE AGENDA ALSO LISTS A MOTION TO DEFER THE ITEM UNTIL MAY 8TH.

THE HEARING IS FOR A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH KINSETH HOSPITALITY FOR A FIVE STORY 150 ROOM COURTYARD MARIOTT HOTEL WITH A TWO LEVEL PARKING DECK.

THE COUNCIL WILL ALSO LIKELY VOTE ON A TWO STAGE CONSTRUCTION PROJECT TO FULLY CLOSE MILITARY ROAD LEADING FROM RIVERSIDE INTO NORTH SIOUX CITY.

THE BRIDGE OVER THE BIG SIOUX RIVER WOULD ALSO UNDERGO REPAIRS.

THE COUNCIL MEETING BEGINS AT 4PM AT CITY HALL.