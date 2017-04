OVER 350 PEOPLE STARTED THEIR EASTER WEEKEND BY VISITING CAMP HIGH HOPES FOR THEIR SPRING OPEN HOUSE.

THOSE ATTENDING THE CAMP FOR PEOPLE WITH SPECIAL NEEDS TOOK PART IN A SCAVENGER HUNT AND ACTIVITIES LIKE EGG PAINTING, FISHING AND ARCHERY.

THE CAMP ALSO GAVE AWAY HUNDREDS OF POUNDS OF CANDY AND ALMOST 3000 EASTER STICKERS.

CAMP HIGH HOPES IS LOCATED JUST PAST BACON CREEK PARL ON CORRECTIONVILLE ROAD.