IOWA GAS PRICES EDGE UP

Gas prices have edged up in Iowa for the Easter weekend, but Gail Weinholzer of Triple-A-Iowa says the holiday is not to blame.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/GAS.mp3

OC……..”no different” :14

Pump prices are up about a nickel a gallon in the past week to bring the statewide average up to around two-35 a gallon.

That’s about five-cents below the national average but both figures are up from a year ago.

The motor club is predicting gas prices in Iowa will continue to rise over the next few months but will not break three-dollars a gallon.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/GAS2.mp3

OC………….”declining again”

You will be happy to know that of the state’s major metro areas, Sioux City has the cheapest gas at two-30 a gallon while Des Moines has the most expensive gas at two-46.