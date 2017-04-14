SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

A Sioux City man has been charged for his role in a fatal accident last October 31st.

18 year old Eduordo Herrera is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Court documents state that Herrera is the alleged driver of a speeding car that crashed into a parked van in the 1500 block of

West 2nd Street around 1:40am last Halloween.

A front seat passenger in the car, Miguel Silva-Sanchez, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Herrera fled the scene on foot after the accident.

He later went to a hospital for treatment and tested positive for alcohol and THC.

Herrera is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $25-thousand dollars bond.