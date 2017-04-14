LOCAL AGENCIES PROMOTE RIDING A BIKE TO WORK

If you ride a bicycle to work, the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council and Siouxland District Health want to know where your workplace is.

The two agencies have partnered to create a Bicycle Friendly Employer award.

The award will recognize businesses that help create a bicycle friendly environment for their employees and customers.

Applications for the Bicycle Friendly Employer award are now being accepted through noon of May 1st.

You can find out more at the link below:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2017BikeFriendlyEmployer