LAMASTER TO RETURN TO SIOUX CITY FOR BOOK SIGNING

AN AUTHOR WITH SIOUX CITY ROOTS WILL BE BACK IN TOWN FOR A BOOK SIGNING THIS WEEKEND.

MARK LAMASTER, A 1993 NORTH HIGH GRADUATE, IS THE AUTHOR OF “FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS FOR FATHERS AND SONS: SCHEDULE A 10-GAME WINNING SEASON TO HELP DEVELOP YOUR SON INTO THE MAN GOD INTENDED HIM TO BE.”

EACH GAME DAY IS DESIGNED TO ENGAGE DADS AND THEIR SONS IN CONVERSATION ON TOPICS RANGING FROM FAITH AND FRIENDS TO PRAYER AND PURITY.

LAMASTER PREVIOUSLY APPEARED ON KSCJ’S HAVING READ THAT WITH BRIAN VAKULSKAS TO PROMOTE HIS BOOK WHEN IT WAS RELEASED JUST OVER A YEAR AGO.

YOU CAN FIND THAT INTERVIEW ARCHIVED HERE ON OUR WEBSITE.

LAMASTER WILL BE SIGNING COPIES OF HIS BOOK AT BARNES & NOBLE FROM 1 TO 3 PM ON SATURDAY.