IOWA COURT SYSTEM FACES MORE BUDGET CUTS

Iowa’s court system is looking at a new budget that will likely be about three million dollars less than the current year.

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady had asked for a budget boost for the courts, but is getting what GOP lawmakers call a “status quo” spending plan.

Cady acknowledges with state tax revenues falling below expectations, the cuts to the courts could have been deep.

He says he and his top aides will try to implement these cuts with the fewest “disruptions” to court services.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/CADY.mp3

OC……..look at everything.” :04

Cady ordered workers in the court system to take unpaid furloughs and courthouses were closed on Fridays. That may happen again.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/CADY2.mp3

OC……….to save money.” :10

Cady says the court system “will still maintain a presence in all 99 counties.”

Radio Iowa