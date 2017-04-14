MORE INFORMATION RELEASED ON RURAL BANCROFT DEATH

There’s more information regarding the case of two men charged in the death of a rural Bancroft , Nebraska man who died in a house fire on March 11th.

The body of Ernie Warnock was found in his burned home by authorities on that date.

Authorities say 27 year old Derek Olson and his father, 48 year old Jody Olson had gone to Warnock’s home to retrieve items belonging to Jody Olson’s wife.

An argument began when Warnock refused to return the articles which court documnets say resulted in Warnock stabbing Jody Olson in the arm.

Derek Olson then allegedly attacked Warnock, stabbing him several times and also striking him in the head with a hammer.

Investigators say Derek Olson accidentally stabbed his father in the chest during the struggle.

The elder Olson was taken to Mercy Medical Center by his son and wife, and Derek Olson later returned to Warnock’s home and set fire to it to conceal evidence.

Derek Olson is charged with murder in the second degree, first degree arson, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, cruelty to an animal and accessory to a felony.

Jody J. Olson is charged with accessory to a felony.

They are each held in jail on a million dollars bond.