FIRE DAMAGED A HOME AT 2624 VIRGINIA STREET FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

ASSISTANT CHIEF DAN COUGHIL OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS THE FIRE STARTED ON THE FIRST FLOOR OF THE RESIDENCE AROUND 4PM:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/FIRE-VA-ST.mp3

OC……OUT OF THE BUILDING. ;12

ONE PERSON WAS TREATED AT THE SCENE FOR SMOKE INHALATION BUT NOT HOSPITALIZED.

NO OTHER INJURIES WERE REPORTED.