CAMP HIGH HOPES TO HOST SPRING OPEN HOUSE

Camp High Hopes has a lot of fun planned for this Easter weekend.

Advancement Director Sarah Morgan says the camp for people with special needs is having their spring open house for the public Saturday from 1 to 4:00pm:

And of course the Easter bunny is scheduled to make an appearance.

Morgan says Camp High Hopes is also planning further expansion of the facility soon:

Morgan says if you have someone in your family that you would like to sign up for the summer sessions, now is the time to do it:

Camp High Hopes is located just past Bacon Creek Park on Correctionville Road.