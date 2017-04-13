TWO CHARGED IN CUMING COUNTY FIRE DEATH

Criminal charges have been filed against two men in the death of a rural Bancroft , Nebraska man who died in a house fire on March 11th.

The Cuming County Attorney says Derek J. Olson is charged with murder in the second degree, first degree arson, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, cruelty to an animal and accessory to a felony.

He is set to appear at a preliminary hearing on May 11th in Cuming County Court.

Jody J. Olson is charged with accessory to a felony.

Jody Olson waived his preliminary hearing and will be arraigned June 1st in Cuming County District Court.

Their ages and hometowns have not been released.

Derek Olson is held in the Madison County Jail and Jody Olson in the Dakota County Jail, each on a million dollars bond.