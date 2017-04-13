SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULT ATTEMPT

A Sioux City man has been arrested in Bellevue, Nebraska for allegedly attempting to have sex with a 15 year old girl.

Bellevue police say 47 year old Neil J. Ingram is charged with felony sexual assault by use of an electronic communications device.

Detectives say their investigation began March 8th when Ingram began online conversations with the 15 year old and allegedly used indecent, lewd and obscene language and sent sexually explicit images to the girl.

Police say Ingram traveled to Bellevue on April 12th to meet the girl and he was arrested in a parking lot and booked into the Sarpy County Jail.