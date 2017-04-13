POLICE INVESTIGATE WESTSIDE STABBING

Sioux City Police are investigating a reported stabbing early Thursday morning on the westside of town.

Police were dispatched to West 5th and Allan Street around 4:45 a.m. where they found an injured female who had received several non-life threating cuts.

Investigators say the victim walked from the 2000 block of West Palmer Street where the incident is believed to have occurred.

The female was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say anyone with information about the incident should call the Crimestoppers Hotline at 258-TIPS (8477).