LOCAL COPS SERVE UP LUNCH FOR SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Local law enforcement officers were serving the public in a different way Thursday.

Police officers and sheriff’s deputies served up a pulled pork slider lunch at Texas Roadhouse to raise money for Special Olympics of Iowa.

Officer Kelcey Stubbe of the Sioux City Police was one of the organizers and says Special Olympics has a “special” meaning to him:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/SPEC.mp3

OC……….I just stayed involved. ;13

Moville Police Chief Jereme Muller, who also works with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department, has taken part as a server for four years:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/SPEC2.mp3

OC…..growing every year. :15

One hundred percent of the proceeds are donated to Special Olympics Iowa.