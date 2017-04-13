IOWA LEGISLATURE PASSES VOTER I.D. BILL

The Iowa Legislature has passed a bill that will require identification at the polls and reduce the number of early voting days.

The Senate approved the bill 28-21 Thursday.

The House approved it earlier this month.

The measure now heads to Governor Terry Branstad, who has indicated he supports requiring an I.D. to vote.

The legislation would require people to show acceptable identification at the polls beginning in 2019.

The state must provide identification to people who need it.

Another provision will reduce early voting before a general election from 40 days to 29 days.

It also eliminates a straight party voting option.

That affects a number of voters as over 15-thousand Woodbury County voters cast a straight party ballot in the 2016 presidential election.

What doesn’t change is the length of time the polls are open.

Iowa’s 14 hour period on Election Day of 7am until 9pm is the longest in the nation.

Governor Branstad had hoped to shorten it to 8pm.

WOODBURY COUNTY 2016 NOVEMBER STRAIGHT PARTY VOTES

REPUBLICAN 7544 DEMOCRAT 6939 NEW INDEPENDENT PARTY 548 LIBERTARIAN 202