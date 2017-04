Iowa Governor Terry Branstad has signed a wide-ranging gun bill into law that includes a stand-your-ground provision.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/GUNLAW.mp3

OC……..United States Constitution.” ;08

Some parts of the law take effect immediately, like provisions that will allow children under the age of 14 handle a pistol or handgun if they’re supervised by a parent.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/GUNLAW2.mp3

OC…..in the country.” “:09

The bill will also allow a person with a weapons permit to bring a concealed handgun into the state Capitol.