STALLMAN TO BECOME ALTOONA POLICE CHIEF

A LONG TIME MEMBER OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT HAS ACCEPTED THE JOB OF POLICE CHIEF OF ALTOONA, IOWA.

MAJOR GREG STALLMAN, WHO OVERSEES THE COUNTY JAIL, IS A CEDAR RAPIDS NATIVE WHO SAYS THE ALTOONA JOB GIVES HIM AN OPPORTUNITY TO LEAD AN AGENCY CLOSER TO HIS HOMETOWN:

STALLMAN STARTED WITH THE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AS A JAILER IN 1995 AND BECAME A DEPUTY IN 1999.

HE ROSE THROUGH THE RANKS AND WAS PROMOTED TO MAJOR BY CURRENT SHERIFF DAVE DREW:

STALLMAN WAS CHOSEN FROM A FIELD OF OVER 50 CANDIDATES FOR THE ALTOONA JOB.

THE ALTOONA CITY COUNCIL WILL VOTE TO FINALIZE HIS HIRING NEXT MONDAY.

STALLMAN WILL BE SWORN IN AS THE NEW POLICE CHIEF THERE ON MAY 15TH.