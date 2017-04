SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOL GRADUATION & DROPOUT RATES EDGE UP

THE GRADUATION AND DROPOUT RATES FOR THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT HAVE EACH INCREASED FOR THE THIRD YEAR IN A ROW.

FIGURES RELEASED BY THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION SHOW THAT THE FOUR YEAR HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION RATE IN SIOUX CITY FOR THE CLASS OF 2016 WAS 87.46 PERCENT.

THAT’S UP FROM 87.2 PERCENT IN 2015 AND 85.62 PERCENT IN 2014.

THE GRADE 7-12 DROPOUT RATE FROM OCTOBER OF 2015 THROUGH SEPTEMBER OF 2016 WAS 2.06 PERCENT, UP FROM 1.6 PERCENT THE PREVIOUS YEAR AND 1.29 PERCENT IN 2013-14.

OVERALL THE STATE’S HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION RATE INCREASED FOR THE FIFTH STRAIGHT YEAR TO 91.3 PERCENT.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION SPOKESPERSON STACI HUPP SAYS THAT LIKELY MAKES IOWA NUMBER ONE IN THE NATION IN GRADUATION RATE:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/GRAD.mp3

OC……GRADUATION RATES. :19

DROPOUT RATES STATEWIDE INCREASED FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE 2009-10 SCHOOL YEAR TO 2.8 PERCENT, UP FROM 2.5 PERCENT THE PREVIOUS YEAR.

HUPP ISN’T SURE WHY THE DROPOUT RATE IS UP IN THE STATE:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/GRAD2.mp3

OC………RATE IS DOWN. ;18

A STATEMENT FROM THE THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS THAT SINCE IOWA BEGAN USING THE CONSISTENT FEDERAL FORMULA FOR GRADUATION RATES IN THE 2009-2010 SCHOOL YEAR, THE DISTRICT’S FOUR-YEAR GRADUATION RATE HAS INCREASED 8 PERCENT, WHILE NUMBER OF STUDENTS WHO DROPPED OUT HAS DECREASED BY 3 PERCENT.