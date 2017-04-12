SCHOOL DISTRICT & WARNSTADT APOLOGIZE FOR MEETING REMARKS

The Sioux City School District and School Board member Jackie Warnstadt have issued an apology for a statement she made at Monday night’s board meeting.

Warnstadt made these remarks referring to a disgruntled employee:

The District and Warnstadt regret and apologize if there was any implication that this comment referred to Dr. John Chalstrom.

Warnstadt’s comments came before the board voted on a separation agreement with Chalstrom, who had been on administrative leave since February.

The apology statement says the District and Warnstadt recognize that the comment was not made in the spirit of the amicable agreement entered into between the District and Dr. Chalstrom.

The apology also says the school district wishes Dr. Chalstrom well in his future endeavors.