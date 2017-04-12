KING SPEAKS OUT ON SYRIA, CHINA AND NORTH KOREA

With Congress on recess, Iowa Republican Representative Steve King is back in the 4th District this week.

King chairs the constitution subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee and says President Donald Trump had the constitutional authority to order last week’s missile strike against Syria:

King says he also supported President Trump’s action because President Obama had drawn a “red line” against Syria warning them not to use nerve gas against its citizens, but then did nothing to enforce that warning:

King added that dealing with North Korea and their recent threats by dictator Kim Jong Un involving development of a nuclear missile program is a complex situation.

He doesn’t believe China will go out of their way to help the United States deal with that threat:

The Congressman says he hopes that current Iowa governor Terry Branstad will be able to negotiate better trade agreements with China after he is confirmed as ambassador to that nation: