Sioux City Explorers 2017 Individual Tickets On Sale April 18

The 2017 season marks 25 years of baseball in Siouxland for the Sioux City Explorers. The X’s, coming off of back to back Central Division championships, begin their silver anniversary season on Thursday, May 18th against the Sioux Falls Canaries for opening night of the 2017 American Association season at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park.

Beginning Tuesday, April 18th, fans will get their first opportunity to purchase single game tickets for the 2017 home opener on Thursday, May 18 and all home games on the Explorers 2017 schedule. In 2017, all Monday – Saturday home games will start at 7:05 PM and all Sunday home games will return to a 6:05 PM start (exceptions: May 23 – 11:05 AM and September 4 – 2:05 PM).

Ticket prices for the 2017 season will once again remain very affordable for fans to enjoy Explorers baseball all summer long with Box seats being only $12.00 each, Reserved seats $10.00 each and General Admission tickets are just $6.00 each. Additionally, now is the time to reserve your group outing, as group discounts are available for all (50) home games for groups of 20 or more people.

Single game tickets may be purchased one of three ways: in person at the Stadium Box Office (3400 Line Drive, Sioux City, IA 51106), by telephone (712-277-9467), or on-line at www.xsbaseball.com. Sure to go fast, are seats for the X’s May 18th home opener against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Firework shows are scheduled following the Explorers July 3rd and July 4th games at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park. There are plenty of 25th season in Siouxland giveaway items planned for the 2017 season; including X’s replica jerseys, baseball caps, team posters, pennants, mini bats, logo baseballs, and baseball cards.

The Explorers will once again provide the Siouxland community with an array of great money-saving season long promotions for everyday of the week in 2017. Mini and Military Mondays will return in 2017, where all fans 12 years of age and younger, current or retired military, and first responders (police, fire, EMS) will receive a FREE reserved seat game ticket to Monday home games (not valid on Monday, July 3rd) on the 2017 schedule!

Two-For-Tuesday returns, all box seat and reserved seat game tickets are BUY ONE GET ONE FREE! (not valid on Tuesday, July 4th). Wednesdays are now Wimmer’s $1 Dog Day! Fans will have the opportunity to BUY $1 HOTDOGS ALL GAME LONG at every Wednesday home game. The ever so popular Thirsty Thursday is back, ANY size draft beer or Pepsi fountain drinks are BUY ONE GET ONE FREE!! College Night will also return during all Thursday home games, where all college students showing a student ID will receive a $5 reserved seat ticket!

All new for Friday’s in 2017 is TGIF: Red Solo Cup Night where fans can enjoy $2 domestic draft beer and $2 Pepsi fountain soda all game long. Also back by popular demand is “FREE SHIRT FRIDAYS” with t-shirts of your favorite X’s players to be given away throughout the game at every Friday home game. Souvenir Saturdays returns for a sixth consecutive season to where the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a FREE giveaway item as they enter the gates at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park for all Saturday home game on the 2017 schedule! Family Fun Day- Sunday rounds out the week with all family members having the opportunity to purchase a family value package that includes (1) reserved seat ticket, (1) hot dog, and (1) Pepsi soft drink for ONLY $12 per family member. Sunday home games will also feature a special promotion to where all youth baseball and softball participants will receive a FREE reserved seat ticket when wearing their youth baseball or softball jersey.

Reserve your tickets now to catch all the excitement of Sioux City Explorers baseball in 2017 by stopping down to the stadium box office (3400 Line Drive, Sioux City, IA 51106) or by calling the X’s at 712-277-WINS (9467) or on-line at www.xsbaseball.com!

VISIT WWW.XSBASEBALL.COM TO VIEW THE COMPLETE 2017 GAME & SEASON LONG PROMOTION SCHEDULE

2017 Sioux City Explorers Baseball Schedule