VERMILLION DEDICATES NEW “STREAM” ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LAB

You have probably heard about STEM schools, which place an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math.

Vermillion, South Dakota’s Jolley Elementary is one of the area’s first STREAM schools, which goes a couple of steps further in curricular content.

STREAM is for science, technology, reading/writing, engineering, art, and math education, encouraging children to discover that the class content is interconnected, meaningful and relevant to their existence.

The project was made possible by a $99-thousand dollar grant to Jolley Elementary from the state of South Dakota.

University of South Dakota education students will study at the new lab to learn how to incorporate the learning model in their own future classrooms.

USD President James Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Matt Michels took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the STREAM Teaching Lab at Jolley Elementary on Monday.