NO TEXT AND DRIVE BILL SENT TO GOV. BRANSTAD (UPDATE)

Updated 4:20pm 4/11/17

The Iowa Legislature has sent Governor Branstad a bill that would let police officers stop and ticket drivers who were texting while driving.

State Representative Gary Worthan of Storm Lake says the bill would allow officers to pull over drivers specifically for texting:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/TXT.mp3

OC………….pull them over. ;22

The legislation approved Monday by the House would take effect July 1st if Branstad signs it as expected.

The bill will still let drivers talk on their phones or use a “map ap” for navigation.

Current law bars drivers from using cellphones or other hand-held communication devices to write, send or read text messages while driving.

The bill would expand those rules to include use of social media, games and internet sites.

Radio Iowa contributed to this story.

———————————————

The Iowa Legislature has sent Governor Branstad a bill that would let police officers stop and ticket drivers who were texting while driving.

He’s already expressed support for tougher regulations.

The bill would allow officers to pull over drivers specifically for texting.

It’s a secondary offense under current law, which means an officer must have another reason to make a traffic stop.

The legislation approved Monday by the House would take effect July 1st if Branstad signs it as expected.

Current law bars drivers from using cellphones or other hand-held communication devices to write, send or read text messages while driving.

The bill would expand those rules to include use of social media, games and internet sites.

AP