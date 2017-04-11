IOWA’S BATTLE AGAINST EMERALD ASH BORER CONTINUES

Almost half of Iowa’s 99 counties, 45 to be exact, have confirmed infestation from the tree killing Emerald Ash Borer.

Mike Kintner of the Iowa Department of Agriculture says Springtime is when you should start thinking about protecting your ash trees:

Kintner’s advice is to ask questions and do a little research to find the best treatment or specialist for you:

The state is also taking action to combat the emerald ash borer.

For the first time last year they released wasps that are the beetle’s enemy and kills them.

Radio Iowa contributed story