GRASSLEY ATTEMPTS TO BAN PACKER OWNERSHIP OF LIVESTOCK

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is reintroducing legislation to protect family farmers by banning packer ownership of livestock.

Grassley, who farms himself, says he’s seeing more consolidation and “vertical integration” in the livestock industry which will ultimately hurt farmers and consumers.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/LIVESTOCK.mp3

OC….”their own”. :19

In the past few decades, large poultry and pork packers have concentrated operations and Grassley says the beef industry is also showing signs of going the same direction.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/LIVESTOCK2.mp3

OC……… “prices for farmers” :20

A report from the U-S-D-A says the amount of cattle traded on the cash market dropped from 52-percent in 2005 to 21-percent in 2015.

Grassley says that trend shows how packers are gaining far too much power to control the marketplace.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/LIVESTOCK3.mp3

OC…….”from the farmer” :12

Grassley has unsuccessfully offered packer ownership bans at least twice before in recent years.

Radio Iowa