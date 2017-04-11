GO “OVER THE EDGE” TO HELP BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS

If you have ever wanted the thrill of jumping off of a tall building, or maybe sending your boss off of one, Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Siouxland can help you do that:
Executive Director Lori Twohig says it’s time to sign up for the second annual “Over the Edge” fundraiser:
OC………boss off a building. :18
Twoig says there are 90 spots available for the June 14th event:
OC………event as well. ;16
All of the proceeds go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.
The funds are used to help recruit, train and match carefully screened adults with local children:
OC…………the bell location. :16
If you would like to leap over the edge, you can sign up online at BigBrothersBigSisters.com/edge.