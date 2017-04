SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD TO FINALIZE BUDGET

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE FISCAL 2017-18 BUDGET MONDAY EVENING AT THE DOWNTOWN EDUCATION ADMINISTRATION BUILDING.

FOLLOWING THE HEARING, THE BOARD IS EXPECTED TO VOTE ON THE BUDGET WHICH WOULD HAVE A MAXIMUM TAX RATE OF $15.39 PER $1000 OF PROPERTY VALUE.

THE BUDGET DISCUSSIONS HAVE BEEN OVERSHADOWED BY THE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, DR. JOHN CHALSTROM, BEING PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE IN FEBRUARY.

FOLLOWING MONDAY EVENING’S BUDGET HEARING AND VOTE, THE SCHOOL BOARD IS EXPECTED TO VOTE ON A SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH DR. CHALSTROM.

SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN AND SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS HAVE REFUSED TO COMMENT PUBLICLY ON CHALSTROM’S STATUS, CALLING IT A PERSONNEL MATTER.

THE MEETING BEGINS AT 6PM.