SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD CERTIFIES FY 18 BUDGET

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD HAS CERTIFIED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 BUDGET.

NO CITIZENS SPOKE AT THE PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET MONDAY EVENING.

THE BOARD VOTED 5-2 TO CERTIFY THE BUDGET WHICH WOULD HAVE A MAXIMUM TAX RATE OF $15.39 PER $1000 OF PROPERTY VALUE.

BOARD MEMBER PAUL GORSKI THOUGHT THE TAX RATE COULD BE LOWER:

THE DISTRICT IS RECEIVING A ONE-POINT-ONE PER CENT INCREASE IN SUPPLEMENTAL STATE AID, WHICH IS LOWER THAN THE TWO PERCENT THAT HAD BEEN HOPED FOR.

GORSKI AND DAVID GLEISER VOTED AGAINST CERTIFYING THE BUDGET.