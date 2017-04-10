EBERT AGREES TO NEW PLEA DEAL IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY CRASH CASE

A Cherokee, Iowa woman has agreed to plead guilty to two charges of reckless driving causing serious injury by motor vehicle.

That’s the latest development in the case of 30 year old Melissa Ebert, who was the driver in a September, 2015 Plymouth County two vehicle accident that injured Ebert’s passenger and the other driver.

Monday’s hearing had been scheduled to be on a change of venue in the case where Ebert had threatened to kill herself and her passenger before veering her car into the path of an on-coming car.

She had previously agreed to a plea deal to serve a maximum of 12 years in prison, but backed out of that agreement in January.

In the new plea deal, Ebert will serve five years in prison on each count, with the sentences served consecutively for a total of ten years.

Five other counts including two counts of attempted murder and willful injury plus 2nd offense OWI were dropped.

Judge Duane Hoffmeyer set a formal sentencing date of May 8th at 1pm in Plymouth county District Court.