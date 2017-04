CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT FINALIZES SEPARATION WITH CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD HAS FINALIZED A SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.

THE BOARD VOTED 5-2 MONDAY NIGHT TO NOT RENEW THE CONTRACT OF DR. JOHN CHALSTROM AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.

CHALSTROM HAS BEEN ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE SINCE FEBRUARY.

SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT MIKE KRYSL READ THE TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT:

CHALSTROM WILL ALSO BE PAID FOR UNUSED VACATION AND WILL RECEIVE A LETTERS OF RECOMMENDATION FROM THE DISTRICT.

THE REASONS FOR CHALSTROM’S ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE HAVE NEVER BEEN REVEALED AS THE SCHOOL DISTRICT SAID IT WAS A PERSONNEL MATTER.

THAT HAS LED TO CRITICISM OF THE BOARD AND SUPERINTENDENT PAUL GAUSMAN WHICH BOARD MEMBER JACKIE WARNSTADT ADDRESSED EARLIER IN THE MEETING:

WARNSTADT DID NOT IDENTIFY WHO SHE MEANT IN HER COMMENTS, BUT SCHOOL STAFF AT THE MEETING STOOD AND APPLAUDED AFTER SHE FINISHED SPEAKING.

PERLA ALARCON-FLORY AND DAVID GLEISER WERE THE TWO BOARD MEMBERS WHO VOTED AGAINST THE SEPARATION AGREEMENT.