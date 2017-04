AG EXPO BOARD TO REORGANIZE

THE BOARD THAT IS OVERSEEING THE PROPOSED AG EXPO & LEARNING CENTER FOR SIOUX CITY IS REORGANIZING THIS WEEK.

OFFICIALS SAY PRIVATE FUNDRAISING FOR THE $6.7 MILLION DOLLAR PROJECT HAS NOT COME THROUGH AS QUICKLY AS HOPED, AND TWO KEY PEOPLE ASSOCIATED WITH THE PROJECT, BOARD MEMBER GENE LEMAN AND CONSULTANT JOE KELLEY, HAVE RESIGNED THEIR POSTS IN THE LAST FEW MONTHS.

CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE SAYS THE NEW MAKE-UP OF THE BOARD WILL TRY TO FINALIZE THE PROJECT’S FUNDING:

THE CITY HAS PLEDGED TWO MILLION DOLLARS TOWARDS THE PROJECT, AND CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE SAYS THE AG EXPO PROJECT AND A PROPOSED NEW HOTEL AND PARKING RAMP AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER ARE DEPENDENT ON EACH OTHER:

CITY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR MARTY DOUGHERTY SAYS THE STATE HAS NOT SET A DEADLINE FOR PROJECT FUNDRAISING FOR THE REINVESTMENT DISTRICT INVOLVING THE PROJECTS TO BE COMPLETED:

MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT HAS CONTRIBUTED A MILLION DOLLARS TOWARDS THE PROJECT, WHILE THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AGREED TO CONTRIBUTE $150-THOUSAND DOLLARS A YEAR FOR TEN YEARS TO THE PROJECT, WITH THE MONEY TO COME OUT OF GAMING FUNDS.

PADMORE SAYS HE HOPES THE REST OF THE MONEY CAN BE RAISED SOON:

THE APPROVAL OF THE CONVENTION CENTER HOTEL IS SCHEDULED TO GO BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL ON APRIL 17TH.