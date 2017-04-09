TERRY WAHLS, M.D. – THE WAHLS PROTOCOL COOKING FOR LIFE: The Revolutionary Paleo Plan to Treat All Chronic Autoimmune Conditions

Author: Terry Wahls, M.D.

Book: THE WAHLS PROTOCOL COOKING FOR LIFE: The Revolutionary Paleo Plan to Treat All Chronic Autoimmune Conditions

Publishing: Avery; 1 edition (April 4, 2017)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

The cookbook companion to the groundbreaking The Wahls Protocol, featuring delicious, nutritionally dense recipes tailored to each level of the Wahls Paleo Diet.

The Wahls Protocol has become a sensation, transforming the lives of people who suffer from autoimmune disorders. Now, in her highly anticipated follow-up, Dr. Wahls is sharing the essential Paleo-inspired recipes her readers need to reduce and often eliminate their chronic pain, fatigue, brain fog, and other symptoms related to autoimmune problems, neurological diseases, and other chronic conditions, even when physicians have been unable to make a specific diagnosis. Packed with easy-to-prepare meals based on Dr. Wahls’s pioneering therapeutic lifestyle clinic and her clinical research, in a simple format readers can customize to their own needs and preferences, this cookbook features breakfasts, smoothies, skillet meals, soups, wraps, salads, and snacks that are inexpensive to prepare, nourishing, and delicious. With strategies for cooking on a budget, reducing food waste, celebrating the holidays without compromising health, and helpful tips from fellow Wahls Warriors, The Wahls Protocol Cooking for Life will empower readers to make lasting changes and finally reclaim their health.