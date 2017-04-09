HOOD SENTENCED TO 90 DAYS IN JAIL

A Sioux City woman convicted for her role in a pursuit by a Woodbury County Deputy that resulted in a shootout has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

27-year-old Brittney Hood was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in Woodbury County District Court to eluding and interference with official acts.

Authorities say Hood was driving the vehicle carrying 24-year-old Melvin Spencer and another man on February 26th when a deputy tried to pull her over.

Prosecutors say she sped away but soon stopped and fled on foot.

Hood was quickly captured but Spencer drove off in the vehicle and later exchanged shots with another deputy near the city police training center.

A passenger in the vehicle was wounded.

Spencer has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.