A FIRE SUNDAY EVENING HAS SEVERELY DAMAGED A BUSINESS IN THE IOWA GREAT LAKES AREA.

FIREFIGHTERS SPENT SUNDAY NIGHT BATTLING THE BLAZE AT THE ZIPPER’S GENTLEMEN’S CLUB IN MILFORD.

FLAMES AND THICK SMOKE ERUPTED FROM THE BUILDING LOCATED AT 2600 OKOBOJI AVENUE.

NO INJURIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED.

PHOTOS COURTESY MILFORD FIRE & RESCUE