X’S ADD PAIR OF BATS

SIOUX CITY, IA – The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the club has signed OF Jayce Ray and INF/OF Alan Ahmady to 2017 American Association contracts. The 2017 season will mark both Ray’s and Ahmady’s 5th season in professional baseball, first in Sioux City.

Ray joins the Explorers after recently being released by the Boston Red Sox organization. Ray began last season with the Single-A Greenville Drive where he impressed with a .378 batting average and was quickly called up to Double-A before finishing the season with the Salem Red Sox, hitting .343.

Ray began his professional career at the independent level in 2013 playing in the Frontier League for the Windy City ThunderBolts. In 2014, Ray played in the Pacific Association where he won the league’s batting title with a .355 batting average on his way to earning league MVP honors. Ray played for the Wichita Wingnuts in 2015 where he led them with a .310 batting average and 17 stolen bases, to go along with 15 doubles, 35 RBIs, and 57 runs scored. For his efforts, Ray had his contract purchased by the Boston Red Sox following the season. In his 4 professional seasons, Ray owns a career .325 batting average to go along with an impressive .438 OBP. Ray played collegiately at the University of Washington, earning honorable mention all-Pac 12 honors after leading the Huskies in hits, triples, and stolen bases in his junior year.

Ahmady was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 11th round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of Fresno State. In his first professional season with the Cardinals, Ahmady was selected as a New York-Pennsylvania League All-Star playing for the Single-A Batavia Muckdogs. By 2011, Ahmady reached the Double-A level and in 2012 he hit .292 with a career high 26 doubles, 5 homeruns, and 46 RBI’s in 92 games.

Ahmady played collegiately at Fresno State and was a key member of the 2008 Bulldogs team that won the College World Series championship. In that 2008 season, Ahmady appeared in all 78 games batting .382 with 13 homeruns, 17 doubles, and 92 RBIs on his way to being named First Team All-WAC. The 92 RBI’s were the second most in the entire NCAA and his 110 hits were good for sixth in the nation.

In other team news, the Explorers have traded OF Derrick Robinson to the York Revolution (Atlantic League) in exchange for a player to be named later. The Explorers have also placed RHP Jack Karraker on irrevocable waivers for the purpose of giving him his unconditional release.

The X's open their 25th season in Siouxland on Thursday, May 18th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries in a 7:05pm contest.