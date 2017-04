SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ABUSE OF 12 YEAR OLD

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY SEXUALLY ABUSING A 12 YEAR OLD GIRL.

54 YEAR OLD BRADLEY CHABELA IS CHARGED WITH 3RD DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE AND INDECENT CONTACT WITH A CHILD.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT CHABELA HAD INAPPROPRIATE SEXUAL CONTACT WITH THE VICTIM SEVERAL TIMES OVER A TWO YEAR PERIOD WHEN SHE WAS 12 AND 13 YEARS OLD.

CHABELA IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $20-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.