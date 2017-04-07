NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE BREAKS GROUND ON SCIENCE CENTER

Northwestern College in Orange City broke ground Friday for a new 61,000 square foot health and natural sciences center.

Dr. Greg Christie, President of Northwestern College, says the new science center will definitely help in recruiting students:

Dr. Christie says that nearly one-third of the 1,260 student enrollment at Northwestern are students currently with health or natural science majors.

He says Northwestern has also already expanded its list of majors:

Official construction of the $24.5 million dollar complex is scheduled to begin May 1st with completion of the new science and health center expected to be finished in August of 2018.