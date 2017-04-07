Mitrou-Long Invited To Portsmouth Invitational

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State senior Nazareth Mitrou-Long will attend the 2017 Portsmouth Invitational April 12-15 in Portsmouth, Virginia. Mitrou-Long joins teammate Deonte Burton, who was announced as a participant in late March, as Cyclone representatives.

Mitrou-Long earned All-Big 12 second team honors as a senior after averaging a career-best 15.1 points. The Mississauga, Ontario native connected on 98 three-pointers this season, the third-most in school history. He was 46th nationally making 2.8 threes per game, while shooting 38.4 percent behind the arc.

In his final season at Iowa State, Mitrou-Long transformed himself into far from just a three-point threat. Entering the season, 66.1 percent of his field goals were 3-pointers. This season that number dropped to 52.9 percent, while he shot 64.0 percent on 2-point field goals.

He was also one of Iowa State’s top defenders on the perimeter, posting a career-best 43 steals, which was just one fewer than the rest of his career combined.

Mitrou-Long also earned all-district honors from the USBWA.

The P.I.T. invites 64 of the best college basketball seniors from across the nation to participate in the four-day, 12-game tournament in front of representatives from every NBA team.