MERRILL ACCIDENT BACKS UP HWY 75 TRAFFIC

Traffic on northbound Highway 75 was backed up for miles Friday afternoon as emergency crews cleared an accident that occurred on the south side of Merrill.

Two vehicles collided around 2pm causing a mini van to go into the median and flip on its side.

The second vehicle was a passenger car that had sustained major front-end damage.

Rescue crews had to extricate at least one victim from the mini van and the Le Mars Ambulance transported at least one victim to the hospital.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The Iowa Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.