IOWA ARTISTS TO SHOW & PERFORM AT SIOUX CITY ART CENTER

A group of diverse artists will gather at Sioux City’s Art Center on Saturday for a meet and greet discussion of their works and ideas.

Art Center Curator Todd Behrens says the five attendees are Artist Fellows endowed from the Iowa Arts Council:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/ARTISTS.mp3

OC……….this presentation. ;19

Each artist will give a ten minute presentation and Behrens says there will be a few surprises for those attending:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/ARTISTS2.mp3

OC…….what it holds. ;17

The event begins at 2pm and is followed by a reception with the artists at the Sioux City Art Center located at 225 Nebraska Street in the downtown.