IOWA ARTISTS TO SHOW & PERFORM AT SIOUX CITY ART CENTER

A group of diverse artists will gather at Sioux City’s Art Center on Saturday for a meet and greet discussion of their works and ideas.
Art Center Curator Todd Behrens says the five attendees are Artist Fellows endowed from the Iowa Arts Council:
Each artist will give a ten minute presentation and Behrens says there will be a few surprises for those attending:
The event begins at 2pm and is followed by a reception with the artists at the Sioux City Art Center located at 225 Nebraska Street in the downtown.