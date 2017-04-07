ERNST SUPPORTS TRUMP’S ACTION AGAINST SYRIA

Iowa U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, who is a combat veteran, says President Trump is showing global leadership with a Syrian missile strike.

The Republican from Red Oak says “President Trump took action against Bashar al-Assad’s regime, and followed through with the red line drawn by the Obama administration.

She says, “Assad is a war criminal. His regime, backed by Russia, continues to destabilize Syria and target civilians.

This has been a tragic reality for the past six years and has gone on far too long.”