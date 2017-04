CITY POLICE ARREST STABBING SUSPECT

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN A STABBING EARLY SUNDAY MORNING THAT LEFT ANOTHER MAN INJURED.

20 YEAR OLD OSVALDO GUTIERREZ OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED WITH FELONY WILLFUL INJURY CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY.

COURT DOCUMENTS ALLEGE THAT GUTIERREZ GOT INTO A FIGHT WITH ANOTHER MAN AT THE LA HACIENDA BAR AT 11TH AND STEUBEN AROUND 1:30AM.

GUTIERREZ IS ACCUSED OF STABBING RIGOBERTO ARREOLA-GOMEZ IN THE CHEST AND ABDOMEN DURING THE FIGHT.

THE VICTIM SUFFERED SERIOUS INJURIES AND UNDERWENT SURGERY.

GUTIERREZ IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $25-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.