ATTEMPTED CHILD ABDUCTION IN EVERLY

AUTHORITIES IN CLAY COUNTY, IOWA ARE INVESTIGATING A POSSIBLE CHILD ABDUCTION ATTEMPT ON THURSDAY.

THE CLAY COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE INCIDENT HAPPENED THURSDAY MORNING IN EVERLY AS A 13 YEAR OLD GIRL WAS WALKING TO SCHOOL.

INVESTIGATORS SAY A MAN DRIVING A 2010 WHITE DODGE RAM FOUR DOOR PICKUP WITH SILVER RUNNING BOARDS PULLED UP AND TRIED TO OFFER THE GIRL A RIDE TO SCHOOL.

A WOMAN DROVE UP BEHIND THE PICKUP AND CONFRONTED THE MAN, TELLING HIM TO LEAVE THE GIRL ALONE.

THE PICKUP THEN DROVE OFF.

THE SUSPECT IS DESCRIBED AS A MAN IN HIS MID TO LATE 30’S WITH RED HAIR AND A GOATEE OF STOCKY BUILD.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT THE CLAY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.