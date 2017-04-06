SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY BITING A BABY

A Sioux City man has been accused of biting his 7-week-old daughter on the face.

Court records say 22-year-old Edward Valdez is charged with child endangerment resulting in injury.

A court document says the child was bitten on March 24th, when Valdez was alone with her.

He told an officer that the girl had been sick and wouldn’t stop crying.

Valdez said he became frustrated and bit her right cheek.

The bite left a clear mark on the baby for several days.

Valdez was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on $10-thousand dollars bond.

He is now free on bond.