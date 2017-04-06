IOWA HOUSE PASSES ABORTION PROTOCOL BILL

The Iowa House has approved a bill that would set up new protocols women seeking an abortion in Iowa, including a three-day waiting period, plus a ban of abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy.

House Republicans except for one voted for the change while all of the Democrats opposed the measure.

Representative Shannon Lundgren, a Republican from Peosta, says it’s the right move.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/AB201.mp3

OC….WHAT WE DO :10

Representative Mary Mascher, a Democrat from Iowa City, argues most Iowans support exceptions for abortions in cases of rape, incest and fetal deformity that are not included in the bill.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/AB202.mp3

OC….AS POSSIBLE :09

Republican Jim Carlin of Sioux City, talked about supporting a woman with an unwanted pregnancy who wound up giving the child up for adoption.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/AB204.mp3

OC….LOSE OUR WAY :12

The bill also would require a woman seeking an abortion to have an ultrasound, be given a chance to view the image and be given information about adoption, then she’d have to wait three days before the abortion would be performed.

The Iowa Senate voted for the 20-week abortion ban in mid-March, but the House added the three-day waiting period and other changes, so the bill returns to the Senate for review.

If this bill becomes law, Iowa would be the 18th state to ban abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy.

Radio Iowa