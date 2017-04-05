SUSAN JORDAN NAMED SIOUX CITY TEACHER OF THE YEAR

There are around a thousand teachers educating students in Sioux City’s public schools.

One of them, Morningside Elementary second grade teacher Susan Jordan, was surprised at a school assembly as the Sioux City Community School District’s Teacher of the Year Wednesday:

Jordan has been with the District for 33 years, teaching second grade for 22 of those years.

Her students made a video telling her how much she’s done for them to deserve teacher of the year:

Jordan says her students are an extended family to her and she attends some of their sporting events.

In her nomination, Jordan’s colleagues wrote of her relentless dedication and how she goes above and beyond every day, usually without notice.

Jordan’s family attended the ceremony and helped surprise her with the honor.

Pictured is Morningside Principal Dawn Stansbury, Susan Jordan and Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman.